9 hours ago

Cameroon booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over South Africa.

The Indomitable Lions took the lead in the 34th minute through Junior Tchamadeu, who finished confidently to reward Cameroon’s early dominance.

Cameroon struck again shortly after the break when Kofane doubled the advantage in the 47th minute, putting South Africa under serious pressure.

Bafana Bafana responded late in the game, with Evidence Makgopa pulling one back in the 88th minute to set up a tense finish, but Cameroon held firm in the closing moments to see out the win.

The result sends Cameroon into the last eight, where they will face tournament hosts Morocco in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the competition.

The quarter-final clash is scheduled for Friday, 9 January, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.

Cameroon will be hoping to draw on their experience as five-time champions, while Morocco look to make home advantage count as they continue their pursuit of continental glory.