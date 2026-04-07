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Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has appointed his son, Franck Emmanuel Biya, as Vice President of the Republic and Head of the Armed Forces, consolidating control over the country’s political and military structures at a time of heightened unrest.

The appointment, announced in an official decree dated 4 April 2026, also designates Franck Biya as Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Defence, placing him at the centre of Cameroon’s security architecture.

The document states: “Mr Franck Emmanuel BIYA is appointed Vice President of the Republic of Cameroon.”

It further adds: “Mr Franck Emmanuel BIYA is appointed Head of the Armed Forces.”

Expanding his role, the decree notes: “The Vice President of the Republic, Mr Franck Emmanuel BIYA, is also appointed Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Cameroon.”

Citing constitutional provisions and defence laws, the presidency said the appointments were made in line with “service requirements,” adding that the decree “shall be registered, published according to the procedure of urgency, and inserted in the Official Gazette.”

The move comes months after Biya, 92, was sworn in for an unprecedented eighth term following a disputed election that has triggered nationwide protests and international scrutiny.

Biya secured 54 percent of the vote in the election, defeating opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who polled 35 percent. Tchiroma Bakary has rejected the outcome, insisting he was the rightful winner and accusing authorities of electoral fraud, claims the government denies.

Despite the controversy, Biya described the election as “satisfactory” and commended the electoral body for its conduct, while congratulating security forces for containing the demonstrations without addressing allegations of excessive force.

The Constitutional Council dismissed multiple petitions challenging the results, citing insufficient evidence or lack of jurisdiction.

Biya, who has ruled Cameroon since 1982 after succeeding former president Ahmadou Ahidjo, now faces renewed criticism from opponents who accuse him of tightening his grip on power through both political and military channels.

The elevation of his son to the vice presidency and leadership of the armed forces is likely to intensify concerns over succession planning and democratic governance in the Central African nation, as calls for reform continue to grow.

Arise News