5 hours ago

The NPP's lie to the electorate that JM will cancel the free SHS if elected is working to perfection for them.

Yesterday Friday 27 November 2020, I decided to do shop to shop campaign in Cape Coast. The strategy I used was buy one item, Eg toothpaste, bread, drink, etc, in each shop and in the process I engaged the shop attendants to find out which Presidential candidate they would vote for on December 7.

With a mixed feeling of surprise and joy, most shop attendants told me they had not yet decided on the candidate to vote for. Others had their preferences. But when I disclosed my preference of JM in 5 out of the 7 shops visited and told them why they should vote for JM and the NDC parliamentary candidate, most of the attendants got excited but told me their preference was JM but *NPP had told them JM would cancel the free SHS* when he regains power. That's why they have become undecided. In two of the shops, three girls and two boys told me because of that supposed cancellation of the free SHS, they had changed their minds and would vote for Nana.

It didn't take me long to debunk the NPP falsehood and lies and to work on these shop attendants. The three girls and two boys have come back to our fold. I gave each of the 15 attendants I spoke to GHC20.00 each (spending GHC300.00 in all) and promised them that before I leave for Volta to cast my vote, I'd give them some transportation fee and also celebrate with them when we win. They were happy and I took their contacts.

I just returned from a funeral in Enyan Abasa in the Ajumako Enyan Esiam Constituency. There, I replicated my campaign strategy by engaging a few youth I encountered. To my utter surprise, the same cancellation of the Free SHS was a serious issue affecting our chances.

It was clear to me that most electorates don't listen to the radio or watch TV. So they never heard JM debunking that wicked and deliberate lie by Nana Addo and the NPP. So they believe the lie they are being told.

In view of the above, I suggest we carry our campaign these few days to the shops, drinking and food bars, fuel stations, apprentice shops, hair dressing salons especially by our ladies and barbering shops by the men.

The threat to our chances of the lie that JM will cancel the free SHS is REAL, I repeat is REAL. Let's all move into action to defuse it.

28th November 2020