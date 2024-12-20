3 hours ago

By Sani Mohammed

Ghanaians have overwhelmingly voted for President-Elect John Dramani Mahama, entrusting him with the critical task of fixing the country’s ailing economy and restoring confidence among the business community.

Many believe this is not just a political mandate but a divine calling for him to make a significant impact on Ghana’s future.

However, achieving this vision will require the support of individuals with integrity, competence, and a genuine commitment to national service.

One key issue that has sparked concern among party insiders and the public is the alleged conduct and ambitions of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam.

Reports indicate that Dr. Forson harbored ambitions of becoming the running mate to Mr. Mahama during the 2024 elections.

Allegedly, this ambition led him to undermine the contributions of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, accusing her of not adding value to the 2020 ticket and disrespecting her during the Assin North by-election.

The allegations do not end there. It is rumored that Dr. Forson’s ultimate goal is to become Finance Minister under President Mahama’s administration.

This position, according to sources, would allegedly be used to amass personal wealth ahead of a potential bid to become the party’s flagbearer after John Mahama’s tenure.

Such ambitions, if true, could tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the President-Elect and derail efforts to rebuild the economy.

Concerns about Dr. Forson’s suitability for the role are further fuelled by questions surrounding his financial history.

In 2007, before becoming an MP, Dr. Forson reportedly filed for bankruptcy.

Today, his wealth raises questions about its sources, with some asking whether this transformation has come at the expense of the nation.

There are also longstanding allegations of incompetence and corruption associated with Dr. Forson. Many believe that his appointment as Finance Minister could undermine public and investor confidence in Ghana’s economic governance.

The business community, whose trust is vital to Ghana’s economic recovery, may hesitate to engage with a ministry led by someone perceived as controversial.

Ato Forson is incompetent and has academia credibility issues which must be questioned. The qualifications he listed include; MSc. Taxation (Tax and Public Policy) 2020; PhD (Finance) 2020.

Additionally, Forson’s academic achievements have drawn skepticism. Between 2018 and 2020, he reportedly obtained Chartered Accountant certification, an MSc in Taxation, and a PhD in Finance. Observers question how he managed to balance these pursuits alongside his duties as an MP and businessman, raising doubts about their authenticity.

The stakes are high as President-Elect Mahama prepares to form his government. Ghanaians are looking to him to deliver on his promise of restoring hope and reviving the economy.

To achieve this, the Finance Ministry must be entrusted to an individual who is not only competent but also respected and beyond reproach.

The choice of leadership will send a strong signal to both Ghanaians and the international community about the seriousness of this administration’s commitment to accountability and progress.

It is crucial that the President-Elect remains vigilant and ensures that all appointments reflect the expectations of the people. Ghanaians have placed their faith in him to lead a government of integrity, and the right team will be essential to realizing this vision.

