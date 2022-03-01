An 18-unit cassroom block at Kwegyir Aggery Senior High/Technical School at Anomabo in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region, has been gutted by fire.

The unfortunate incident, which has caused damage to properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis is allegedly was allegedly triggered by an inconsistency in electrical power experienced in the area and some other parts of the Mfantseman Municipality.

It has been areported that about four students were affected during the development and on admission at the Municipal Government Hospital at Saltpond receiving treatment.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to AfricaNewsArenaGh in an interview, said some staff members of the school noticed the blazing fire inferno.

The report said the timely intervention of the staff and students brought the situation under control before the arrival of the Ghana National Fire Service personnel from Cape Coast.

It has been gathered that the situation will affect teaching and learning as fear gripped the students and staff.