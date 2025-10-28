5 hours ago

A Circuit Court in Cape Coast has sentenced 49-year-old fisherman, Samuel Armah, also known as ‘Kofi Nyan’, to 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour after he pleaded guilty to defiling a 13-year-old girl at Mumford in the Central Region.

According to a statement issued by the Central Regional Police Command on October 29, 2025, the offence occurred on October 16, 2025.

Police investigations revealed that Armah lured the victim into a ghetto in Mumford, where the act was allegedly recorded on video and later circulated on social media.

“On 28/10/2025, the defilement case … was called at Circuit Court Two, Cape Coast, presided over by Her Honour Nana Aba Quiba Nunoo. The accused person pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and he was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to serve ten (10) years imprisonment in hard labour,” the statement said.

The victim was taken to St. Luke Catholic Hospital for medical examination and treatment before the case was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Central Regional Police Command.

At DOVVSU, Armah reportedly admitted the offence and was subsequently transferred to Ankaful Prison, where he has begun serving his sentence.

Police have also appealed to residents of Mumford and nearby communities to help apprehend four identified accomplices, Agoogo, Edina, Kwesi Abbam, and Agya Ankoto — who remain at large.