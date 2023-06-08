2 hours ago

Host of Onua Maakye show, Captain Smart and his crew were allegedly attacked during day two of the Onua Maakye’s Peoples’ Assembly at Obuasi in the Ashanti region on Thursday, June 8.

A man believed to be a member of the Obuasi Municipal task force stormed the venue and attempted to disturb the work of the Onua team.

The thug physically prevented the technical team from mounting live gadgets claiming he was ordered from above to stop the event, TV3’s Ashanti Region correspondent William Evans Nkum reported.

The team is currently at the Obuasi Central Police Command resolving the issue, Onuaonline.com also reported.