In an emotional broadcast that captured national attention, prominent media personality Captain broke down in tears live on air while reacting to John Mahama’s victory in the recent elections.

During the heartfelt moment, Captain also issued a passionate appeal to the President-elect, urging him to visit former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who has been ailing, before it is too late.

“President Mahama, as you take on this monumental task, please visit President Kufuor. His contributions to this nation deserve your respect, and he has valuable wisdom to share,” Captain pleaded, his voice cracking with emotion.

Beyond this emotional request, Captain highlighted three urgent national challenges that he implored Mahama to prioritize during his tenure:



Illegal Mining (Galamsey): Captain stressed the devastating impact of galamsey on Ghana’s environment and communities. He urged Mahama to take decisive actions to curb the illegal activity, protect water bodies, and ensure sustainable mining practices.

Economic Stability: Emphasizing the struggles of ordinary Ghanaians, Captain called for robust economic measures to reduce unemployment, stabilize the cedi, and improve living standards.

National Unity: In the wake of a highly divisive election, Captain urged Mahama to foster unity across political divides and create an inclusive government that prioritizes the welfare of all citizens.

The emotional broadcast resonated with viewers, with many taking to social media to commend Captain for his sincerity and patriotism.

As the nation awaits Mahama’s inauguration, Ghanaians are hopeful that their new leader will heed these calls and work towards a brighter future for all. Click here to watch the video