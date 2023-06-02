17 minutes ago

The host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, also known as Captain Smart, has been hit with a GHc10 million defamation suit by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The well-known and outspoken broadcaster is accused of making defamatory remarks against Mr. Ofori-Atta on his program.

On one of his episodes, Captain Smart made the claim that Mr. Ofori-Atta had grabbed a 10% cut of Ghana's $3 billion IMF bailout.

"Are you aware that Ken Ofori-Atta has taken his 10% of the IMF funds? He takes 10% out of each loan we take," Smart is purportedly said on his show.

The presenter has been sued for defamation by the Finance Minister, who believes the comments to be false and slanderous.

In addition to other relief, Mr. Ofori-Atta requests in a writ that "the sum of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GHC10,000,000.00) be recovered as general damages, including aggravated and/or exemplary damages for defamation for the libel uttered by Defendant."

Aside from that, he is asking for "An apology and retraction of the words complained of and particularized supra."

Check out the full writ below:

Source: Ghanaguardian.com