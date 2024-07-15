3 hours ago

Ghanaian journalist and host of ‘Onua Maakye’ on Onua TV, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has named several government officials allegedly involved in small-scale mining, also known as galamsey.

During a discussion with the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, on the NDC 360 programme about the galamsey issue in the country, Captain Smart claimed that he knows many ministers from the governing New Patriotic Party who are involved in this illegal activity.

He reiterated that he has previously stated, and will continue to assert, that most government officials are involved in galamsey.

He stated, "I have said this before and I am repeating it: the Western Regional Minister is involved in galamsey, Mireku Duker is involved in galamsey, and the Axim Nzema East MCE is also involved. In fact, he even has a shop that sells galamsey equipment, including Changfang equipment. When your Changfang breaks down, you can buy spare parts and get it repaired. I have dared them for the past four months. I want them to go to court and they will see something,” he said in Twi.

According to Captain Smart, the Minerals Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources are also involved in galamsey. He alleges that all the board members of the Commission are complicit in the illegal activity and challenges them to dispute his claims.

“The Minerals Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources are all involved in galamsey. I’ve said this over and over again and I want them to come and challenge me. Everyone at the Minerals Commission, from the highest-ranking officials to the lowest, is involved in galamsey,” he emphasized.

Captain Smart further claimed that the government no longer cares about Ghana, pointing out that those involved in the galamsey menace are living comfortably in the city while leaving the vulnerable in rural areas to suffer.

He agreed with former President John Mahama's assertion that those employed for galamsey activities in rural areas often have no idea where their funding comes from.

Watch Captain Smart's remarks below;