3 days ago

Ghanaian non-governmental organization (NGO) Care Connect Global LBG has expanded its charitable efforts to support prisoners, widows, and the homeless in Kumasi.

On February 22, 2025, the organization visited the Manhyia Local Prisons, where it provided meals for over 250 inmates as part of its commitment to uplifting the underprivileged. Each inmate received a package containing Jollof rice, bottled water, and a drink.

Beyond the prison visit, Care Connect Global LBG also extended aid to widows and widowers at the Kumasi Business Centre, donating bags of rice to ease their burden. Additionally, street beggars and the homeless received food packages, including jollof rice and drinks.

Speaking to Ghanaguardian.com, the President of Care Connect Global LBG, Madam Beatrice Boahemaa, reiterated the organization’s mission to support vulnerable groups in society. She emphasized that some individuals end up in prison through no fault of their own, and it is important to remind them that incarceration does not define their future.

“There are people in prison who were jailed not because of their own faults. As an NGO, we saw it necessary to dine with them so they feel they are still part of society. Our goal is to motivate them and assure them that prison is not the end; they can still rebuild their lives,” she stated.

Madam Boahemaa further highlighted the broader vision of Care Connect Global LBG, explaining that the organization aims to alleviate hardship across Africa by providing assistance to the less privileged. She assured that the NGO will remain committed to its mission of supporting the needy in Ghana and beyond.

ASP Oppong Clifford Amoako, Second-in-Command (2iC) in Charge of Education at Manhyia Local Prisons, expressed deep gratitude for the initiative. He noted that such gestures bring joy to the inmates and inspire hope for a better future.

“We are truly grateful for this kind gesture from the NGO. Every time the inmates receive such support, it lifts their spirits. The inmates here need a lot of assistance from the public, and the Manhyia Local Prisons also requires help from all stakeholders,” he said.