4 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Carl Davordzie was the star of the show for CSM Ceahlaul, securing a 2-0 away victory over SC Concordia last Saturday in Romania's second tier.

Davordzie played a pivotal role in both goals, highlighting his striking capabilities.

He opened the scoring in the 38th minute by skillfully rounding the goalkeeper after finding a gap in the 18-yard box.

His second goal showcased his technical finesse as he lifted a mid-air ball over the advancing goalkeeper to seal the win.

With this impressive performance, Davordzie has now netted three goals in as many games for CSM Ceahlaul, earning him the Man of the Match award.

This victory marks CSM Ceahlaul's first win of the season, providing a much-needed boost for the team, which is currently positioned 14th in the Romanian second division.