1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Tema West and member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Carlos Ahenkorah has apologised for attempting to mar the election of a Speaker of Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Mr. Ahenkorah on the said date snatched uncounted ballot papers and attempted to bolt with them after realizing his side had lost the speakership position.

He was overpowered and accosted at the entrance of the parliamentary chamber and physically challenged by some NDC MPs.

But Mr. Ahenkorah in a press statement said he is heartbroken for the turnout of events on the day.

“I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us. I apologize though to my family and friends both far and near who may be affected by my actions.”

“The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologize but I tried!!!”

He further added that “I must say I am heartbroken and dejected. We’ve not seen the end of this yet. With this success, they would tell us what they [NDC] want and what they don’t want in parliament because the whip system has been compromised. This is so sad. I’ll die for my party any day.”

Ballot paper snatching, military invasion incidents must be probed

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has called for an investigation into the incident.

Mentioning particularly the invasion of the parliamentary chamber by military personnel and the snatching of ballot papers during counting by the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, John Mahama said Parliament must probe the two incidents and punish persons behind them.

“Parliament must conduct an investigation into the two incidents and exact appropriate sanctions,” Mahama said in a Twitter thread.

He accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of trying to return the country to the era where military personnel had control of governance, saying that this is evidenced in the continuous use of the military in various national democratic exercises.

“The attempt to snatch ballot papers by the MP-elect for Tema West and the invasion of the Chamber by armed military personnel are images one had never expected to see in our 4th Republican Parliament. The recent use of the military in civil democratic processes has become a major worry & gives the impression that this admin is continually seeking to resurrect the exorcised ghosts of our military past,” he said.