With barely a week to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential primaries, Carlos Ahenkorah, the campaign manager for Dr. Bryan Acheampong, a crucial competitor in the race, has resigned. This is according to the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Achiase constituency, Hon. Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo.

He made the claims during an appearance on Akyem Oda-based Community FM.

“As we are talking now, Bryan Acheampong's campaign manager, Carlos Ahenkorah, has left the position. I am saying it on record,” he claimed.

Hon. Marfo stated that he is not surprised by Carlos Ahenkorah's resignation, despite the fact that it has not been formally announced. He pointed out that Dr. Bryan Acheampong has not adequately prepared himself before declaring his intention to lead the NPP.

“Bryan Acheampong lacks the qualifications necessary to be president at this stage,” he said.

"We don't do politics like that; we need someone who has prepared himself well for the job and has the goodwill to lead," he said on 'Asem No Nie,' a news analysis program hosted by Kofi Appiah-Kubi.

Hon. Marfo argued that Dr. Bryan Acheampong was merely wasting time and that all the NPP members who are behind him are aware that he would not win the polls, but they continue to support him because of some benefits.

“All the people following him now are doing so because of the benefits, not because you could win the flagbearer race. They know you are just wasting our time,” he fired.

Hon. Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo encouraged candidates and supporters to avoid inciting ethnic and religious feelings as their campaigns progress to the final stage.

The NPP will hold elections on Saturday, January 31, 2026 where delegates will select one out of the five candidates to serve as the party's flagbearer. Research and statistics indicate that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Vice President, will prevail against contenders such as Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

