Carlos Queiroz is part of us now and needs our support – GFA President

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has called on Ghanaians to rally behind newly appointed Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz as the team prepares for the 2026 World Cup.

Queiroz, 73, takes charge of the four-time African champions following the departure of Otto Addo. The experienced Portuguese manager, who has previously coached Egypt, Portugal and South Africa, has signed a short-term four-month contract.

Speaking during the coach’s introduction to the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, Mr Okraku stressed the importance of national support in ensuring success on the global stage.

“Carlos Queiroz is part of us now, and he needs our support,” he said. “He needs all of us to continue working hard to ensure that we achieve success on the pitch for Mother Ghana.”

Members of the Black Stars management committee and the GFA Executive Council were present at the meeting, which precedes the coach’s official unveiling.

Queiroz will begin his tenure with friendly matches against Mexico and Wales as part of preparations for the tournament.

Ghana, making their fifth World Cup appearance, have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia. They will open their campaign against Panama on 17 June, before facing England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June.

Having exited at the group stage in both 2014 and 2022, the Black Stars will be hoping their new coach can guide them to a stronger showing this time around.