2 hours ago

Portuguese Primeira Liga club Casa Pia A.C has shown keen interest in securing the loan signing of Ghanaian international winger Issahaku Fatawu from fellow top-flight side Sporting CP.

The 19-year-old left-footed winger has attracted significant attention for his services and could potentially be transferred to a new club during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Casa Pia A.C, based at the Estádio Pina Manique, is leading the race to acquire the talented Black Stars player as they seek to strengthen their attacking options for the upcoming season.

Sporting CP is reportedly open to offloading the 19-year-old on a permanent transfer deal, with interested parties being asked to pay a fee of €15 million for the talented asset.

Under the current circumstances, Sporting CP manager Rúben Amorim does not have immediate plans to integrate the promising forward into the first team, which may necessitate his move to another club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Since his €1.2 million transfer to Sporting CP in 2022, Fatawu has struggled to establish himself as a regular first-team player under the Portuguese coach, having made just 12 appearances for the senior team last season.

His contract with Sporting CP, known as the "Green and Whites," is set to expire on June 30, 2027. According to his Transfermarkt valuation, potential suitors would need to offer an upfront fee of €4 million to secure his signature this summer.

Born in Tamale, Fatawu has already earned four international caps for the Ghanaian senior national team, the Black Stars, and has scored one goal during his appearances.