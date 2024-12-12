4 hours ago

Two young referees from Ghana, Sophia Azumah and Salma Iddi, have completed a rigorous preparatory training session ahead of officiating in the WAFU Zone B U17 Girls Cup championship.

The session, held on December 11, 2024, at the FIFA Pitch in Prampram, included eight other referees from across the sub-region.

The training, part of Ghana’s "Catch Them Young Referees" policy, aims to nurture talent in officiating at an early age.

Azumah and Iddi’s inclusion highlights the success of this initiative in developing young officials for high-profile tournaments.

The training was led by a team of seasoned instructors, including Ghana’s Augustina Fugah and Emmanuella Aglago, Cote D’Ivoire’s Ahoua Aya Irene, and Nigeria’s Okwugba Felicia Chibuogu, who served as the fitness instructor.

The WAFU Zone B U17 Girls Cup will take place from December 12 to December 26, 2024, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, Ghana, showcasing the region’s young football talents alongside promising referees.