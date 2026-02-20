6 hours ago

The revelation of alleged institutional corruption in illegal mining operations following an undercover investigative documentary by JoyNews titled “A Tax for Galamsey” is prompting a strong intervention from the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC).

In a statement issued on February 17, 2026, the bishops warned that state institutions tasked with protecting the environment might have taken part in the very unlawful activities they are meant to stop, characterizing the findings as proof of a dangerous collapse of enforcement into complicity.

According to the documentary, in the Amansie Central District, illicit miners were allegedly forced to pay registration fees under a parallel taxation system.

According to reports, excavator operators paid even greater levies than changfang machine operators, who paid GHS 3,000 per unit. Allegedly, these payments were accompanied by official stickers and paperwork.

According to the Catholic Bishops, if these accusations are proven true, it will be a serious betrayal of public confidence and a move from enforcement to collaboration.

They also expressed worries that representatives of disaster management organizations would have asked for more money to protect illicit miners from prosecution, implying widespread wrongdoing in several organizations.

The statement also emphasized the wider national ramifications of illegal mining, characterizing it as a moral crisis that has resulted in the loss of life due to dangerous mining practices over the past thirty years, as well as environmental degradation, contaminated waterways, destroyed farmlands, and displaced communities.

The Bishops cautioned that if enforcement mechanisms are undermined from inside, attempts to combat illegal mining will fail.

They also pointed out that when regulators turn into accomplices, public trust in governance is significantly eroded.

As a result, the Bishops have suggested four crucial steps to restore accountability and integrity:



The establishment of an independent and transparent investigation into the allegations



The interdiction of officials implicated pending investigations



A full public audit of all Assemnly revenues and mining-related accounts in the district



Strengthening nationwide oversight mechanisms governing anti-galamsey operations, including protection for whistleblowers

While stressing the importance of due process and presumption of innocence, the Bishops cautioned that delay or inaction would further erode public trust in public institutions.

Read the full statement below as signed by Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Bishop of Sunyani and President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

STATEMENT BY THE GHANA CATHOLIC BISHOPS’ CONFERENCE ON THE EXPOSURE OF INSTITUTIONALISED CORRUPTION IN ILLEGAL MINING OPERATIONS

We, the Catholic Bishops of Ghana, have received with deep concern the findings presented by JoyNews in their undercover documentary, A Tax for Galamsey. We express our sincere appreciation to the management and investigative team for their professional work and commitment to truth. At a time when the pursuit of truth may entail significant cost, their work serves the common good and underscores the importance of a free and responsible press in safeguarding democratic accountability.

The documentary presents evidence of what appears to be a parallel system of taxation operating within the Amansie Central District. State institutions mandated to protect the environment and enforce the law are alleged to have participated in the very activities they are required to prevent.

Reports indicate that the District Assembly and a dedicated task force, allegedly acting under the instruction of the District Chief Executive, compelled illegal miners to pay registration fees. If substantiated, this would constitute a grave breach of public trust.

According to a petition submitted to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, operators of Changfang machines were allegedly charged approximately GHS3,000 per machine, while operators of excavators paid higher levies. Official stickers and receipts were reportedly issued in connection with these payments. Such practices, if established, would represent not merely a failure of enforcement but a movement from enforcement into complicity.

When public authority is exchanged for financial gain and environmental destruction becomes a source of revenue, the rule of law is weakened and the common good harmed. We are further concerned by allegations that officials connected with disaster management structures demanded additional payments to prevent enforcement action. If verified, this would indicate systemic misconduct affecting multiple institutions.

Over the past three decades, we, the Catholic Bishops of Ghana, have consistently spoken about the environmental and social consequences of illegal mining. Water bodies have been polluted, agricultural land degraded, and communities displaced. Families have suffered injuries and loss of life due to unsafe mining practices. The long-term effects on public health and ecological sustainability remain serious. The challenge posed by illegal mining is therefore a matter of national importance. It concerns environmental protection, lawful governance, and responsibility towards future generations. This moment calls for clarity, integrity, and decisive leadership.

The investigation indicates that efforts to address illegal mining cannot succeed if enforcement mechanisms are compromised from within. When officials entrusted with regulation become enablers, public confidence in governance is diminished. The documentary therefore raises concerns not only about individual conduct but also about institutional integrity.

We support the four proposals presented to the Government by JoyNews to remedy the situation:

First, the President should establish an independent and transparent investigation into the matters raised. The process must be thorough, impartial, and credible in order to command public confidence. Where appropriate, the investigation should examine whether similar practices exist in other districts.

Second, officials credibly implicated should be interdicted pending the outcome of investigations. This would protect the integrity of the investigative process and help to see that justice is done.

Third, a full public audit should be conducted of all Assembly revenues and accounts connected with mining-related activities in the district. Citizens have a right to know whether public funds were lawfully collected and properly managed. Relevant oversight bodies, including the Minerals Commission, must cooperate fully.

Fourth, oversight mechanisms governing anti-galamsey operations should be strengthened nationwide. This should include clear accountability structures, improved monitoring systems, and adequate protection for whistleblowers.

We emphasise that all allegations must be examined in accordance with due process, and that the presumption of innocence must be respected. However, credible claims require a prompt, transparent, and decisive response. Delay or inaction would risk further weakening public trust.

We assure all those who are fighting against galamsey, especially the investigative journalists and activists whose lives are often threatened by the illegal miners of our prayers. We remain committed to supporting lawful efforts to restore institutional integrity and to safeguard God’s creation for present and future generations.

Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi

Bishop of Sunyani and President,

Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2026