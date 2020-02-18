3 hours ago

Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, a controversial journalist and social media commentator, has come under heavy backlash for some repulsive comments he made against the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference for condemning vigilantism.

The journalist on his US-based 'Loud Silence Radio & TV Network' stated that the Bishops are speaking like they are having "menopause".

“You people are already politicians...you’re speaking like you men are lacking too much sex. The Catholic Bishops in Ghana, you people are speaking like you’ve got menopause or something,” Kevin Taylor said on his programme, ‘With All Due Respect’.

Kevin's attack on the leadership of the universal Catholic Church arose from the fact that the Secretary-General of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Rev Father Lazarus Anondee, announced at a media engagement that the Catholic Church in the country will campaign against any political party that plans to employ the services of vigilante groups during the 2020 elections.

“Don’t be surprised. If any party does not demonstrate a commitment to ending this, we may have no choice than to use our pulpits to campaign against them. The support that we, the Catholic bishops have for the National Peace Council is very strong. We will continue to throw our weight behind all other stakeholders that will carry out this dialogue,” Rev Father Anondee cautioned.

“Let us not allow this issue of vigilantism to embarrass us. It is a reality that we face and I don’t think that we should pretend that it is not an issue and toy with it. We cannot toy with this,” he added.

But defending the statement of the Clergy, the Presidents of the Supreme Subordinate Commandery and Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of St. John International (KSJI) in a press release, indicated that “It is unfortunate that Mr Taylor would take a matter completely out of context and pour such uncalled for vituperations on innocent, respectable, and law-abiding citizens, who have been sacrificing a lot to help promote peace in the country.”

The Leadership of KSJI further stated their “unflinching support for our Bishops and clergy in general and encourage them to disregard such distractive comments and remain focused on their individual and collective efforts towards shepherding their flock, as well as helping promote peace and good governance in the country. They have done this effectively and successfully in the past and should continue to do the same in spite of all the distractions.”

Read below the full statement from KSJI:

Source: Ghanaweb