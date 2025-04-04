8 hours ago

A VAR official has been suspended in Bulgaria after being caught on camera using a betting app during a top-flight match. Hawk-Eye Innovations is now investigating the incident.

Betting Scandal Rocks Bulgarian VAR System

A top-level Bulgarian football match has sparked outrage after a video went viral showing a VAR official allegedly engaging in betting activity during live match duties. The official has since been suspended, as football authorities and technology partners launch a full investigation.

The incident occurred during Wednesday’s elite division clash between CSKA Sofia and Lokomotiv Sofia, held at the Vasil Levski National Stadium. CSKA secured a narrow 1-0 victory, courtesy of a goal from midfielder Olaus Skarsem. But it was events off the pitch that quickly overshadowed the game’s result.

Caught in the Act: VAR Room Footage Goes Viral

In a moment that stunned viewers, live television cameras captured one of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) operators using a mobile phone just before kickoff. Though the footage only lasted a few seconds, the official appeared to be viewing a football betting application.

The clip, which was broadcast and quickly circulated across social media platforms, showed the operator seated beside two other colleagues in the VAR control room. The implication of such behavior during a match led to immediate backlash from fans, pundits, and the wider football community.

Hawk-Eye Innovations Takes Swift Action

Hawk-Eye Innovations, the company responsible for operating the VAR system in Bulgaria’s top-flight league, responded promptly by suspending the individual involved. In a formal statement to the Bulgarian Football Union, the company confirmed the incident and initiated a full internal review.

“Hawk-Eye Innovations regretfully acknowledges an incident involving one of its VAR operators during the match between CSKA Sofia and Lokomotiv Sofia yesterday evening (April 2, 2025),” the company wrote in its letter.

“Live footage from the VAR operations room documented the individual using a personal smartphone during the match and appeared to be engaging in inappropriate activities that would constitute misconduct in relation to the responsibilities of the designated role.”

Betting from the VAR Room: A Serious Breach of Integrity

The notion of betting from the VAR room raises serious questions about the integrity of match officiating. The role of VAR is to uphold fairness and eliminate human error in crucial decisions—any compromise of that trust could have far-reaching consequences for the credibility of the sport.

While the VAR system itself remained unaffected during the CSKA–Lokomotiv match, the presence of potential gambling activity by an official in such a sensitive role has alarmed the football community. It also reignites ongoing debates about transparency and accountability in the use of VAR across leagues worldwide.

A Wake-Up Call for Football Governance

This incident in Bulgaria could mark a pivotal moment in how football authorities manage and monitor VAR operations. With one official already suspended, and an investigation underway, the scandal has exposed vulnerabilities in a system meant to uphold the highest standards of fairness. As technology becomes ever more embedded in the sport, the need for rigorous oversight is more urgent than ever.