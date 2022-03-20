1 hour ago

A group of armed men have been captured on CCTV camera attacking a young woman and making away with her belongings.

Footage of the incident which was shared on the social media handle of TV presenter, Giovani Caleb, shows a woman suddenly fleeing from the robbers.

In what would be a run for her life, one of the robbers chases her down and attacks her with an unidentified object which throws her to the ground after which he flees with her bag.

The accident, according to Giovani Caleb, occurred at the Adenta SSNIT flats on Sunday March 20, 2022.

“A street robbery at Adenta SSNIT FLAT area today. Those living in that area should be extra careful and don't carry your valuables along when walking alone. Stay safe everyone,” Giovani Caleb wrote.

"Additional info: Taxi driver couldn’t help because the robbers had guns and also because of his passengers (a nursing mother and 2 kids onboard)," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is yet to provide details of the said incident at the time of filing this report.

The general public is however advised to remain circumspect when carrying valuable items.

Watch the video below: