A newly released CCTV footage from Akwatia TV has revealed the shocking moment a group of armed robbers broke into a mobile phone shop secured with metal gates and padlocks, making away with several smartphones.

The footage shows two of the suspects forcefully breaking the shop’s locks before entering. According to Akwatia TV’s report, a third accomplice, who did not appear in the video, stood outside armed with a gun to keep watch during the operation.

Once inside, the two robbers quickly used a tool to unlock the padlocks, opened the display cases, and swept dozens of smartphones into a bag before escaping.

Surprisingly, the robbers did not wear masks, seemingly unaware that the premises had a CCTV camera capturing their every move as they carried out the brazen theft.

Police have reportedly begun investigations to identify and apprehend the suspects.