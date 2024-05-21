2 hours ago

A car battery thief was caught on CCTV camera in the Kojo Ashong-Amasaman area, revealing his cunning method of operation.

The footage, captured at night, shows the thief scouting the area, ensuring the coast was clear before proceeding with his well-planned operation.

After disabling the car’s security system, the thief deftly opened the bonnet and removed the battery, all within a matter of minutes.

The identity of the skilled thief is yet to be established.

This incident has alarmed residents of Kojo Ashong-Amasaman, many of whom are now on high alert.

The community has seen a rise in similar thefts recently, prompting concerns about the effectiveness of existing security measures.

Watch video below: