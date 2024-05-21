A car battery thief was caught on CCTV camera in the Kojo Ashong-Amasaman area, revealing his cunning method of operation.
The footage, captured at night, shows the thief scouting the area, ensuring the coast was clear before proceeding with his well-planned operation.
After disabling the car’s security system, the thief deftly opened the bonnet and removed the battery, all within a matter of minutes.
The identity of the skilled thief is yet to be established.
This incident has alarmed residents of Kojo Ashong-Amasaman, many of whom are now on high alert.
The community has seen a rise in similar thefts recently, prompting concerns about the effectiveness of existing security measures.
Watch video below:
https://twitter.com/eddie_wrt/status/1792660255580835944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1792660255580835944%7Ctwgr%5E1c1e17b2e8d2d69e9c467c083b2f5bce11aae124%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adomonline.com%2Fcctv-exposes-car-battery-thief-at-amasaman%2F— (@eddie_wrt)
