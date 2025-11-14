7 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel powerhouse Ceccy Twum has spoken candidly about internal sabotage within the gospel music industry, revealing that favoritism and coordinated efforts to sideline certain artistes are very real.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Changes show, Ceccy disclosed that some individuals and cliques actively influence DJs not to play songs from particular artistes—an agenda she said is often carried out behind the scenes.

“I heard that there’s a group that plans for DJs not to play your songs. So when you bring out a song, they have a platform, and there are some people they call gatekeepers who will tell them not to play certain songs,” she revealed.

Despite these challenges, the “Me Nyame Aye Awie” hitmaker said she remains unfazed, trusting wholly in God to defend her.

“I always say to myself that when I was nobody and God pulled me from wherever I was and brought me here, you did not make me for you to break me. So whatever you do—whether you sabotage me or not—I don’t care. My God will still fight for me, and you can do nothing about it,” she stated confidently.

Ceccy Twum stressed that she prefers to stay focused on her calling, refusing to be drawn into the politics and manipulation that sometimes cloud the industry.

Her comments shed light on the quiet battles many gospel artistes face, even within a genre rooted in faith and unity.