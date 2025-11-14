7 hours ago

Gospel musician Ceccy Twum has opened up about the extraordinary impact her music has had on listeners, revealing that one of her songs helped bring a patient out of a coma.

In an interview, the acclaimed singer said her mission has never been about chasing awards but allowing God to use her music to transform lives.

“I just thank God that my songs are going far and people are receiving anointing through them. If it were about awards, some of us would have stopped singing long ago. My biggest reward is hearing people testify about how my songs have changed their lives,” she said.

Ceccy shared multiple testimonies from fans—including one woman who overcame anxiety and passed her exams after listening repeatedly to “Nyame Aye Awie,” and another who finally secured a visa after years of unsuccessful attempts.

She recalled one of the most astonishing testimonies: a call from Korle Bu Teaching Hospital informing her that a patient in a coma had regained consciousness—and the first thing he did was sing her song.

The gospel artist said these experiences continue to strengthen her faith and confirm her purpose.

“When you hear things like this, it boosts your morale and makes you believe that God is truly working through you,” she added.