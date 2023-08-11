1 hour ago

A private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah has declared that the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah can be regarded as guilty of stealing state money only after being proven so in court.

Kwame Jantuah who is also the Head of Political Affairs for the Convention People’s Party (CPP) added that Ghanaians should remember that the former minister has a case she is contending in court hence, she can’t be accused of theft yet.

The lawyer made these statements when he was speaking on TV3 Newday today, Friday, August 11, 2023.

“At the present moment, Cecilia Dapaah is innocent until proven guilty, especially with the amount of money we are talking about. And remember, there is a case in court where she has taken it to court for the stealing of money that she says is her property. Now, when you read the charge sheet, there are certain amounts of money she’s been able to tell who it’s from and there are certain amounts of money that we cannot find out who those monies are from,” he said.

The former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah has been in the news for a couple of weeks after it emerged that her house helps had stolen $1 million, £3000,000 and several cedis from her Abelemkpe residence.

Currently, about 7 people are standing trial for the stolen money from the residence of Cecilia Dapaah and her husband.