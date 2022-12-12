2 hours ago

The Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) wishes to appreciate the efforts being made by the Government and the Bank of Ghana to stabilize the Cedi.

GUTA has also appealed to the members of the business community to also adjust prices of goods and services accordingly.

"We urge the Government to continue with more efforts to sustain the program and bring relief to the business community," the Union said in a statement.

"As the value of the Cedi begins to appreciate, GUTA wishes to appeal to members of the business community to also adjust prices of goods and services accordingly, to make the consuming public feel the impact of this positive trend."

"We hope to see further and continuos appreciation of the Cedi and envisage that the economy will turn around in the shortest possible time," the statement signed by its President Dr. Joseph Obeng stated.