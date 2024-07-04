3 hours ago

Ghanaian celebrity painter, Bright Hozor, has shared his remarkable journey of being chosen to paint the President's abode, the Jubilee House, following the discovery of his work on Instagram by officials.

He recounted the unexpected phone call he received one evening summoning him to the Jubilee House, which initially filled him with apprehension and surprise.

"I received a call around 8:00 pm instructing me to come to Jubilee House immediately. I was nervous, thinking I might have inadvertently offended someone and was being summoned. But they insisted, so I went with a clear conscience," Bright explained in Twi during an interview with Zionfelix.

Upon arrival, officials at the Jubilee House showed him his Instagram paintings, expressing admiration for his work and their desire for him to undertake the prestigious project.

"I had the honor of painting Jubilee House in 2021. It was a tremendous opportunity that came purely by God's grace," Bright shared, reflecting on the significance of the assignment and his lifelong dream fulfilled.

After completing the necessary formalities and background checks for his team, Bright and his crew spent ten months meticulously painting Jubilee House.

"The realization of this dream brought me immense joy. After submitting the cost estimate, we received approval to start. It took us one month to complete the painting, and their reaction was truly gratifying," he added.

