1 hour ago

A number of musicians have teamed up with award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, at the 17th edition of experienced Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Mensah's annual All White Party.

Among the celebrities are rapper Gambo, Darkovibes, Sefa, Mr. Drew and Lyrical Joe.

This year's party was held on November 26th, 2022, at the Twist Night Club.

The reloaded edition of the All White Party started at 10pm and continued till morning.

The party which is in its 17th year has been running since 2005.

The edition provided a very entertaining experience with DJ Mensah and the best of DJs from Ghana serving patrons fine tunes on the night to usher them into the Christmas holidays.

The event was supported by Martell.