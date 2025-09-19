Gospel singer Celestine Donkor is gearing up to release a new single, her ninth studio album, and host a live concert to celebrate the milestones.

Her new single, titled I Carry Fire, will be released on September 22, 2025, followed by the album, Highly Lifted, set to drop on November 4, 2025.

To mark the release, Celestine will headline the Highly Lifted Concert on November 9, 2025, at Potter’s Family Chapel in Sampa Valley, Weija.

Her management shared that the upcoming project will not only solidify Celestine’s place as one of gospel music’s most powerful voices but will also inspire and uplift believers.

Fans and supporters are encouraged to keep Celestine and her team in their prayers, with further updates available on her social media channels.