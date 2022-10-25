1 hour ago

Kofi Donkor, the CEO of Dynamics Unlimited who doubles as the manager of gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, has announced plans to legally take on entertainment pundit, Sally Mann for defaming his artiste.

The outspoken pundit who made an appearance on Power FM called Celestine a hypocrite and claimed that she doesn't have good intentions for her colleague, Empress Gifty.

Sally called out the gospel singer for failing to attend the funeral of Empress Gifty's grandmother and sister at Takoradi on October 15 but was quick to share photos from the burial ceremony on her social media platforms.

"Celestine Donkor is a hypocrite. Let me explain her hypocritic act and if it isn't hypocrisy, I will withdraw it. Did you realize that Celestine Donkor posted photos of Empress Gifty's grandmother and sister's funeral on her Facebook page? So why did she post? It is a personal question I am asking her. Her attitude towards Empress is bad; she was invited to the funeral," said Sally.

In an official letter addressed to Power FM, the manager of Celestine gave the station a 24-hour ultimatum to disassociate themselves from Sally Mann's statement which he deemed defamatory.

"We are by this letter requesting that your institution dissociate itself from the said comment within twenty-four hours of receipt of this letter, your failure to do this leaves us with no option than to instruct our lawyers to seek redress at a court of competent jurisdiction," parts of the letter dated October 24 read.

Read the full statement below:

REQUEST TO DISSOCIATE YOURSELF FROM THE DEFAMATION COMMENT BY SALLY MANN

I write on behalf [of] Dynamics Unlimited Inc (managers of Celestine Donkor) with regards to a viral video on social media in which a certain Sally Mann (also known as Sally Frimpong) made defamatory comments about our artiste on your platform(s). We are by this letter requesting that your institution dissociate itself from the said comment within twenty-four hours of receipt of this letter, your failure to do this leaves us with no option than to instruct our lawyers to seek redress at a court of competent jurisdiction. Thank You.