4 hours ago

The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana has petitioned the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry to urgently review recent increases in Free on Board (FOB) values on key raw materials used in cement production.

In a letter dated April 13, 2026, and signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, the Chamber raised concerns that the adjustments were implemented without sufficient stakeholder consultation.

According to the petition, the FOB value of clinker has surged from $40 to $136 per metric ton, while granulated furnace slag has increased from $3 to $40 per metric ton.

The Chamber warned that the sharp increases could significantly drive up production costs, as higher FOB values translate into increased duties and taxes, which may ultimately be passed on to consumers through higher cement prices.

It further cautioned that the development could have a negative impact on construction, housing, and infrastructure projects across the country.

The group is therefore urging government to review the new FOB values and engage industry stakeholders to establish a fair and sustainable framework for the sector.