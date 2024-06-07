4 hours ago

The national team of Central African Republic, known as the Wild Beasts, has arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra in preparation for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

Central African Republic secured their first win of the qualifiers with a narrow 1-0 victory over Chad, courtesy of Venuste Baboula's first-half strike.

Currently, they sit fourth in Group I with four points after three matches, having lost to leaders Comoros and earned a vital draw against Mali.

The team's schedule leading up to the match against Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday, June 10, at 19:00GMT has not been disclosed, but they are expected to move to Kumasi, where the game will be held.

In their last encounter in September last year during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, Ghana emerged victorious with a 2-1 comeback win, thanks to a stunning free kick from Kudus Mohammed and Ernest Nuamah's late winner.

The upcoming match promises to be a highly anticipated clash as both teams vie for crucial points in their quest for World Cup qualification.