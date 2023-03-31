2 hours ago

A chief has been killed by unknown assailants in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah Region.

The killing of the chief identified as Mujipewura of the Tuluwe paramountcy of Gonja is believed to be a result of a disputed land.

The sad development happened in the late hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The land in question is being claimed by Tuluwe and Kekpande paramountcies.

Citi News sources say the slain chief was keeping watch over the land for the Tulewe paramountcy when he was killed.

Source: citifmonline.com