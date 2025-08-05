1 hour ago

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Central Gonja, Mahama Fuseini, has ordered the immediate suspension of construction work on a six-unit classroom block at Kikale D/A Primary and Junior High School.

The directive follows concerns over poor-quality materials and the unsatisfactory construction of the facility.

The order was issued on August 4 during an inspection tour of various district assembly projects. Fuseini expressed his dissatisfaction with the substandard workmanship and the use of inferior materials in the ongoing construction.

The project, which was awarded on November 8, 2024, has faced scrutiny from local residents, who have raised concerns regarding both the quality and the chosen location for the new building.

Speaking to Channel One News, Salifu Haruna, the Assembly Member for the Sheri Electoral Area, revealed that neither he nor other community stakeholders had been consulted about the project’s execution.

“We were not consulted at all,” he said. “The school already has enough classrooms for the primary section. What we urgently need is a Junior High School block. Currently, we are forced to rent a private house for JHS classes.”

Engineer George Edem Awuku Azigli, Head of the Works Department at the Central Gonja District Assembly, corroborated the DCE’s concerns, confirming that the contractor must restart the project.

He further clarified that the District Education Directorate had been duly notified of the six-unit classroom block’s construction at Kikale D/A Primary and JHS.