3 hours ago

The Central Region Manager for the Electricity Company of Ghana has organized a meeting for Third Party Contractors in Cape Coast.

The Regional General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Mr. Emmanuel Lumor in his remarks indicated that the meeting was to interact with the contractors and to share knowledge about ECG’s operations.

He said the Third Party Contractors are major stakeholders because their operations tie in directly with ECG’s mandate to provide quality, safe, and reliable electricity supply to support the nation’s economic growth.

The work of Third Party Contractors includes stringing of lines, planting of poles, and mounting transformers among others. “These are critical aspects of our work, thus, there is the need to constantly engage the contractors to share knowledge, keep them abreast of new trends, and to address their concerns,” he said.

Mr. Lumor added that, due to the vital nature of the work of contractors, adhering to best practices and the use of standard materials in executing jobs cannot be overlooked.

“For our customers to enjoy a stable electricity supply, it largely depends on the robustness of our network. Therefore, we will not compromise on that,” he stated.

The Regional Engineer, Ing. George Amoah also cautioned the contractors against the use of substandard materials which he said harms the quality of supply.

He mentioned that frequent tripping or interruption in power supply and faults are sometimes a result of poor supervision by some contractors.

He said the region’s target is to reduce the number of outages, ensure supply reliability and improve customer service.

Mr. Emmanuel Lumor advised the contractors to adhere to safety procedures in line with their operations on the field.

He reiterated that safety apparel lessens the likelihood of injury and protects users against health and safety risks.

He added that ECG will periodically organize training programs to help upgrade their knowledge on the job.

He finally pledged management’s support to ensure that they work together in a congenial working environment for continuous growth.