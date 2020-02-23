3 hours ago

The newly elected members of the Central Regional Football Association Executive Council will today Monday February hold its first meeting at the regional office at Robert Mensah Park, Cape Coast.

High on the agenda will be election of the vice chairman to Mr Robert Oteiku Duncan

Deep throat source within the council has hinted that Cheetah Football Club President ABDUL HAYE YARTEY and FRANCIS AYIAH BEDIAKO a Doctor at the University of Cape Coast are in strong contention for the number two football gentleman in the region.

Even though it is not clear is to who will carry the day,the two gentlemen for the past three days have been vigorously lobbying other council members to win votes.

Below are the full list of elected CRFA ExCO

CHAIRMAN

ROBERT OTEIKU DUCAN

WOMEN FOOTBALL

FAUSTINA LARIBA KWARA

JUVENILE

CHRISTIAN MENSAH

HARUNA ISSAH

COACHES

BASHIRU HAYFORD

REFEREES REP

DAWSON AMOAH

DIVISION TWO REPS

ABDUL HAYE YARTEY

FRANCIS AYIAH BEDIAKO

KELLY DADSON

DFA REPS

OHENEBA TUTU SAMUEL

PRINCE NYARKOH

The meeting will also discuss amongst other things the launch of the 2019/2020 season which kicks off 21st and 22nd of March across the Country and officiating fees.

Shaibu Issaka Desportsdrone.