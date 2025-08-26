48 minutes ago

The Ministry of Health has announced the postponement of the Centralised Nursing and Midwifery Licensing Examinations, which were initially scheduled for August 2025.

The exams will now take place on September 4, 2025, following concerns over the safety and well-being of candidates.

The decision was reached after a consultative meeting involving the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), and the Conference of Heads of Health Training Institutions (COHHETI).

At the meeting, it was resolved that examinations will no longer be conducted at selected centralised locations.

Instead, students will now sit for the exams in their respective training institutions, a return to the previous system.

According to the Ministry, the move is aimed at addressing challenges associated with student travel across regions, which posed significant risks to their safety.

“It is not proper for students to travel from one region to another to sit for examinations,” the Health Minister emphasized.

He added that the new arrangement will also ensure effective supervision by the NMC and fairness in the conduct of the exams.

This development comes in the wake of growing concerns from stakeholders, particularly parents and student unions, about the inconveniences and potential dangers of the centralised examination model.

In the past, thousands of nursing and midwifery students were required to converge at designated centres, often far from their training institutions, to participate in the exams.

The logistical demands and long-distance travel not only put financial pressure on students but also raised safety risks, especially in areas with poor transportation infrastructure.

The Ministry assured all stakeholders that adequate logistics will be provided to facilitate the smooth roll-out of the new system.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council is expected to release a revised timetable and detailed guidelines in the coming days.

Spokesperson for the Ministry, Tony Goodman, signed the official statement and called for the cooperation of candidates, training institutions, and the general public to ensure the success of the exercise.

The postponement marks a significant policy shift in how the licensing examinations are conducted in the health sector, with authorities stressing that the welfare of students will remain a priority.