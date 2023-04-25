2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Glitz Africa, Claudia Lumor has indicated her intends to contest the Oforikrom seat in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Over the weekend she visited the constituency to celebrate this year's Eid-Ul-Fitr with Muslims in the community.

She spent time with the Oforikrom Chief Imam, and Muslims in the community as they prayed and mark the Salah.

She congratulated them on the completion of the one-month fasting and encouraged them to keep praying for the Oforikrom community, for peace and unity towards the upcoming elections.

Madam Claudia also donated some items and sponsored part of the Salah celebrations.

Mrs. Claudia Kwarteng Lumor, a UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador has expressed much optimism in winning the position and ultimately the parliamentary seat through a first-time contender.

According to her, though the incumbent has scored an appreciable level of development for the constituency, she believes that bringing on a new political face for the seat will add to what the former has done and through that take Oforikrom to a new level of progress.

“At a certain stage, a good change is ideal to lift a constituency to the much-desired level of development”.

Surfacing for the position according to her was fueled by the call of residents for a new leader who can represent the constituency well in Parliament.

“That is why I am offering myself up for Oforikrom. I am ready to serve the people of Oforikrom and I am so sure and ready to serve my country”.

She stressed that she has built up enough character, motivation, and inspiration as a person to represent the constituency in parliament.

She, therefore called on party delegates to give her support for the position.