1 hour ago

Kwabena Amponsah the C.E.O of Kwadamp Shipping Company Ltd tied the knot this weekend.

She married her longtime fiancée Priscilla Ampofo in a colourful ceremony on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The centre of attraction was the unique floral in Tema community 9 with loads of food to eat and plenty of drinks.

The side attraction of entertainment was artists like Ak3sifuo, Don Deer, MC Junimoe, cultural dancers of Adowa from the Ashanti Region and many more.

Well-wishers, family and friends were in their numbers to witness the union of the love birds.

May they live long happily ever after.

Kwadamp Fishing Company boss ties the knot pic.twitter.com/DOEH3zOyGI

— Ghana Guardian (@ghanaguardian1) August 13, 2022

By Nyanfeiku Andor