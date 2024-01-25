4 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kwayisi Christian Herbal Clinic in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region, Dr Emmanuel Ampem Darko, has been conferred with a Professor of Biology from the Department of Biology at the Atlantic International University (AIU).

The bestowment ceremony took place at the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Baffour Atua Kroko, the founding father of Kwayisi Christian Herbal Clinic – Nankese Ayisaa.

Prof. Michael Philips-Corre and Prof. Jose M. Atri, as Co-Presidents, have duly signed and certified that Dr Emmanuel Ampem Darko has fulfilled all the Department of Biology requirements as a statute holder of their honorary degree at the Atlantic International University (AIU).

The Senate of the Department of Biology at the Atlantic International University and the entire Board honoured him for meritorious recognition as a Professor in Plant Medicine by the principles of their community engagements.

According to an account from the university, this award is to acknowledge the far-reaching wisdom he had contributed in his field of service in and out of Ghana. Again, the recognition was based on his innovations and the promotion of quality healthcare delivery through plant medicine.

Prof. Dr. Emmanuel Ampem Darko, in his speech, said he is extremely honoured and earnestly appreciative of the recognition and acknowledgement from Atlantic International University.

“I will not relent on my quality healthcare delivery but will strengthen it and uphold its eminence to help cure mankind” he added.