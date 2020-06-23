6 hours ago

Mr AbdulSalam Mohammed Daaru, the Chief Executive Officer of Zongo Business Incubator has send his congratulatory message to Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah for winning the just ended parliamentary priamiries to contest on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu Constituency for the forthcoming 2020 General elections.

According to him the reason for is admiration of Lawyer John Kumah is in recognition of his tremendous, outstanding and overwhelming impacts as the Chief Executive Officer of The National Entreprenurship And Innovation Programme under the Ministry of Business Development in strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem and providing sustainable opportunities for young people in Ghana.

"I highly Celebrate your unique transformational leadership traits of openness, support, inventiveness, and steadfastness". Mr. Abdul Salam added.

Lawyer John Kumah won with 397 votes as against his contenders,the incumbent Member of parliament who doubles as the Deputy Minster Of Roads Hon. Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi 307 votes and Madam Abena Pokua who had 5 votes respectively

Mr. AbdulSalam went on his Facebook with a powerful write up to celebrate the Victory of Lawyer John Kumah.

Read The Full Post Below;

Happy Father's Day. Dear #Lawyer #John #Ampontuah #Kumah. On this day I will like to celebrate and appreciate your leadership and fatherly role for me and for the youth of Ghana in general.

You are an inspiration and will like to congratulate you on your deserving victory at the just ended primaries. I wish you all the best in your political endeavor. With you in the next Parliament I am confident that, the interest of young people will be served. Across the political landscape, there are gems that Ghanaians believe have the potential to occupy the high office and serve Ghana in future as presidents, because of their ability to rise above partisan politics and serve the interest of humanity.

I have no iota of doubt that you are amongst that class of Ghanaian politician. I wish you all the best of luck.

Yours Sincerely and Friend

Abdulsalam Mohammed Daaru (CEO-Zongo Business Incubator /Corporate Health Ghana Ltd)