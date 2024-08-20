3 hours ago

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has called off its two-month strike.

This was announced in a statement released on Tuesday, August 20.

Despite this decision, CETAG cautioned that if the government fails to follow through on the agreed-upon road map, the association will resume the strike by the end of October 2024.

The strike, which began on June 14, was initiated due to the government’s failure to implement agreed arbitral awards and improve working conditions for CETAG members.

In the statement, CETAG disclosed that an emergency virtual National Council meeting was held on August 20, 2024, during which members unanimously decided to end the strike immediately.

“The decision to call off the strike, follows CETAG’s meeting with the Office of the Vice President on August 15, 2024, at the Jubilee House, where assurances were given to resolve the impasse.”

The Association also outlined a road map that the government must adhere to in order to prevent further strike action. Key points include:

1. Payment of frozen July and August 2024 salaries at the end of August 2024.

2. Completion of offline migration of staff by the end of August 2024.

3. Verification of offline migration data by staff across all 46 colleges of education before processing by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) in September 2024.

4. Reflection of migration-related payments in October 2024 salaries, with discussions on a payment plan for arrears to follow immediately.

5. Use of the titles Assistant Lecturer, Lecturer, Senior Lecturer, Associate Professor, and Professor for migrating Senior Members of the Teaching staff, consistent with affiliate universities’ Scheme of Service.

6. Payment for All-Year-Round work done in 2022 by the end of August 2024.

7. Migration of all holders of researched Master’s degrees to the position of Assistant Lecturer.