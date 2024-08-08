20 minutes ago

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has dismissed calls for the closure of all Teacher Training Colleges amidst the protracted strike by the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

The Deputy Director General of GTEC, Professor Francis K. E. Nunoo said closing down the schools will have severe financial implications, hence not an option.

“Closing the schools has financial implications, as well as their staying in school,” Professor Nunoo stated.

“We have done quite a lot of work, and many of their demands are virtually almost addressed. We are hopeful that in the next few days, we will bring a final resolution to the issues so they can go back to school. Students are meanwhile engaged in their practical work, which needs supervision. At least they are getting busy with their practical work,” he explained in an interview with Accra-based Citi News.

CETAG on June 14 began a nationwide strike, citing the government’s failure to implement their arbitral awards and other conditions of service.

The nearly two-month-old industrial action has left trainees stranded as academic activities have been disrupted.

However, Professor Nunoo is optimistic the strike action will soon be suspended to restore normalcy.

“We are hopeful that in the next few days, CETAG will see a reason to call off the strike. It is when all these efforts do not yield results that we will consider other options,” he added.

Source: Adomonline