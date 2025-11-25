1 hour ago

Teaching and academic activities in Colleges of Education nationwide have come to a standstill as members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) continue their indefinite strike over the government’s failure to fully implement their 2023 Conditions of Service.

CETAG declared the industrial action on Monday, November 24, citing what it says is the government’s persistent delay in enforcing the National Labour Commission’s arbitral award issued on May 2, 2024.

At Komenda College of Education in the Central Region, students say they have been without lecturers for days, disrupting exam preparations and throwing the academic calendar off course. The situation is mirrored in the Ashanti Region, where students are confined to their dormitories or idling around campus, with classrooms completely deserted.

Some students expressed frustration, describing the strike as part of a pattern of recurring disruptions since 2024.

Staff at Komenda College stated that they are equally worried about the impact on learners but insist they will not return to the classroom until their concerns are addressed.

“We feel that our employers have not been fair, especially as some of our colleagues have been sidelined. Our strike will remain indefinite unless all outstanding allowances are paid,” a staff member stated.

The Upper West Region has also been affected, with students at Nusrat Jahan Ahmadiyya College of Education (NJA), McCoy College of Education, and Tumu College of Education left without academic supervision.

CETAG says it will only suspend the strike when the government fully implements the agreed Conditions of Service and resolves all outstanding disparities.