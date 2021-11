31 minutes ago

Chad's interim president, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, has quarantined himself as a precautionary measure after members of his staff tested positive for coronavirus.

He made the announcement yesterday after returning from France where he attended the Paris Peace Forum and a conference on Libya.

"When we arrived this evening from Paris, some members of my close team tested positive for Covid-19. Although I tested negative, I will quarantine myself as a precaution," he said on Facebook.