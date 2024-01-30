3 hours ago

National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ayesu Ntim has called on party members to foster unity among themselves to enable the party make history in the upcoming December 7 general election by securing victory.

According to him, the party’s success lies in the unity of purpose and a shared commitment to the welfare of Ghana.

”The challenges ahead require us to stand shoulder to shoulder, emphasizing the values that bind us as members of the New Patriotic Party. As we embark on the journey toward December 2024. let us engage in constructive dialogue. foster a culture of mutual respect, and prioritize the well-being of the people we aim to serve. By working together with a common purpose, we can overcome obstacles and emerge triumphant in the upcoming elections. Once again, congratulations to the winners, and sincere appreciation to all participants. Let us move forward with unity, commitment, and dedication towards a successful December 2024 for the NPP,” Chairman Ntim said in a statement.

The NPP Chairman also extended his heartfelt congratulations to all participants who took part in the NPP parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27, adding that their dedication, commitment, and spirited engagement in this democratic process are indeed commendable, and applauded every party member for contributing to the vibrancy of the great party.

”To all the successful candidates, I extend my wannest congratulations on your victory. Your hard work, resilience, and connection with the party members have earned you the trust and mandate to represent the NPP in the upcoming parliamentary elections. I urge you to take this responsibility with the utmost dedication and a commitment to the principles that define our Pony.

”To those who did not emerge victorious. I sincerely appreciate your participation in the primaries. Your willingness to serve and your commitment to the NPP are invaluable. The democratic process thrives when individuals of integrity and passion step forward, and I encourage you to remain engaged in the party’s activities, as your contributions are crucial to our collective success.”