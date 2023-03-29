1 hour ago

The Group Chairman of the CBS Group of Companies, Apostle Dr. Cephas Quarshie has congratulated the President-Elect of Nigeria, Chief Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu on the occasion of his birthday.

In a statement, Apostle Dr. Cephas Quarshie noted that he could not have celebrated his birthday at any better time than a period when he is preparing to take over as the head of government in the oil-rich country.

He used the opportunity to wish him well in all his endeavours and prayed for God’s protection over him and his yet to be announced government to turn the fortunes of Nigeria.

“This should be one of his best birthdays when he is preparing to announce his government and take over the mantle of leadership in Nigeria. I pray that God guides and protect him as well as give him the wisdom of Solomon to make the country much better than he met it. This is my wish for him on this day”, he said.

Chief Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu was born on 29th March 1952. He is a Nigerian accountant and politician who is the president-elect of Nigeria. He served as governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and senator for Lagos West during the brief Third Republic.

He is also a philanthropist who empowered men and women of intelligence without asking of their ethnic or religion.

Tinubu spent his early life in southwestern Nigeria and later moved to the United States where he studied Accounting at Chicago State University. He returned to Nigeria in the early 1990s and was employed by Mobil Nigeria as an accountant, before entering politics as a Lagos West senatorial candidate in 1992 under the banner of the Social Democratic Party. After dictator Sani Abacha dissolved the Senate in 1993, Tinubu became an activist campaigning for the return of democracy as a part of the National Democratic Coalition movement.

In the first post-transition Lagos State gubernatorial election, Tinubu won by a wide margin as a member of the Alliance for Democracy. Four years later, he won re-election to a second term. After leaving office in 2007, he played a key role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress in 2013. In 2023, he was elected president of Nigeria.