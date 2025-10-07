3 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, and his company, Akonta Mining Company Limited, have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges connected to alleged illegal mining operations in the Western Region.

The two appeared before Justice Audrey Kocuvi-Tay at the High Court (Criminal Division) in Accra on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, where Wontumi entered pleas on his own behalf as the first accused and for Akonta Mining, listed as the third accused on the charge sheet.

According to court documents, the Attorney-General’s Office has leveled several charges against the NPP regional chairman and his company for violating provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

Charges Against Chairman Wontumi



Count 1: Assignment of mineral rights without ministerial approval, contrary to Sections 14(1) and 99(2)(b) of the Act.



Count 4: Facilitating unlicensed mining operations, contrary to Section 99(2)(b) of the Act.

Charges Against Akonta Mining Company Limited



Count 3: Assignment of mineral rights without approval, in breach of Sections 14(1) and 99(2)(b) of the Act.



Count 6: Knowingly facilitating unlicensed mining activities, contrary to Section 99(2)(b) of the Act.

The prosecution contends that in 2024, at Samreboi in the Western Region, Wontumi and Akonta Mining unlawfully permitted two individuals—Henry Okum and Michael Gyedu Ayisi—to carry out mining operations on Akonta’s concession without securing the required written authorization from the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

The case has been adjourned for continuation as the court proceeds to examine evidence submitted by the Attorney-General’s Office, led by Dr. Dominic Ayine.

The matter is part of an ongoing effort by the state to enforce mining regulations and hold individuals and corporate entities accountable for illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.