59 minutes ago

Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), demonstrated remarkable leadership and empathy by visiting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after his presidential election defeat.

This gesture showcased unity and solidarity within the party, emphasizing that setbacks are temporary and part of a larger plan.

Wontumi's visit was accompanied by several NPP executives from the Ashanti Region, highlighting the party's commitment to supporting its members during challenging times.

He drew inspiration from Biblical teachings to comfort Bawumia, reassuring him that every setback has a divine purpose.

Wontumi praised Bawumia's decision to select Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) as his running mate, acknowledging its significance for the Ashanti Region.

He expressed gratitude for Bawumia's dedication to the party, recognizing the hard work invested in the campaign.

Despite the election loss, Chairman Wontumi exuded confidence in the NPP's resilience and ability to recover.

He emphasized that the party would continue to advance its cause, fueled by the unwavering support of its loyal followers. Wontumi's message was clear: "This is not the end; we will rise again."